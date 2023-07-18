A bird’s-eye view of the site in Kalamazoo where a group of private investors hopes to build an arena and events center. (March 22, 2023)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo’s Board of Commissioners is set to close on a new event center that has been in the works for years.

Tuesday night, the board requested to authorize the board chair to sign all closing documents related to the sale and purchase of the event center. That includes the parking agreement, which will address the parking needs of the nearby West Michigan Cancer Center.

If signed, it will greenlight the events center and parking, but also terminate the county’s existing irrevocable license with WMCC.

The event center will be a 320,000-square-foot facility with an arena, two basketball courts, event hall, practice ice and two parking decks.

Private investors have come forward to fund the event center at no cost to the taxpayers. Board members say if closed on tonight, it will be a transformative investment in Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo Board of Commissioners meeting starts at 7 p.m.