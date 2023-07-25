OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — After finding success at the Can-Do Kalamazoo incubator kitchen earlier this year, a popcorn company is set to have its grand opening at a new location Tuesday.

Good Batch Popcorn, which specializes in uniquely flavored popcorn, graduated from the incubator kitchen and is now set to open a standalone shop on N. 9th Street south of W. Main Street in Oshtemo Township alongside Pizza Katerina, which will also be celebrating a reopening.

“It’s exciting. I’m super excited to be able to unpack in my own space and not have to worry about back and forth and driving quite as far. So that’s really great,” owner Kari Stolpestad told News 8 in June as she announced the popcorn shop would graduate from the incubator kitchen. “And just having a home base is really nice.”

Stolpestad started the company after making several batches of popcorn from scratch for her family and friends and getting positive reviews. Her husband eventually encouraged her to sell the popcorn. That led to the Can-Do opportunity in February 2021.

Good Batch Popcorn had been located at Can-Do Kalamazoo for just over two years and even during the height of the pandemic was able to keep business going. Stolpestad credited the incubator kitchen for its help.

“Can-Do Kitchen was great because they have a kitchen manager who helps you get straightened and they have someone who helps you with marketing and helps you with packaging,” she said. “So those were all great advantages being there.”

The grand opening celebration will take place at the new location at 635 N. 9th Street and will feature popcorn, pizza slices, giveaways and live music by Flower God. It starts at 5 p.m.