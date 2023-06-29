KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — This summer the Kalamazoo Humane Society is kicking off a new initiative to support animals in need called “Spay it Forward.”

“It’s really getting people the access to care they need. There’s many people who want to do the right thing by helping their pets but they can’t. This is a way for neighbors to help neighbors,” said Kalamazoo Humane Society Executive Director Aaron Winters.

The money will help pay for spay and neuter, vaccination, veterinary and emergency food bank services.

Givers who opt in will contribute a monthly donation that will be automatically withdrawn from their back account.

The Kalamazoo Humane Society is also busy this summer with their Wagging Through the Summer Concert Series. It happens Wednesday evenings at the humane society through August 23. The event features live local music, adult beverages and food trucks. People are invited to bring their pets.

“Really what it is is a fun activity for the family and the family means also your pet. So you can come and bring a bagged chair (or) use one of our chairs and just really relax on the lawn and enjoy some fine music,” said Winters.

For more information, visit the Kalamazoo Humane Society website.