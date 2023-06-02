KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking for a fun way to hang out with the family and bring your dog along, the Kalamazoo Humane Society is hosting “Wagging Through the Summer.”

It’s the kickoff of what they hope will be an annual concert series all summer.

The Kalamazoo Humane Society is calling it a free, delightful family and pet-friendly event. It is happening every Wednesday from June 14 to Aug. 23 at the Kalamazoo Humane Society. There will be live, local music, food trucks, and beer and wine for purchase from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Organizers are hoping to also get some sponsors to help with the event.

“By becoming a sponsor for the Wagging Through the Summer Concert Series, you have the opportunity to showcase your business to a diverse and engaged audience. Your support will not only help us organize and promote these fantastic events, but it will also contribute directly to the Kalamazoo Humane Society’s mission of improving the lives of animals in our community and supporting our new VetReach program as well,” Brian Steele, Kalamazoo Humane Society, said.

For more information go to www.kazoohumane.org or the Kalamazoo Humane Society Facebook page.