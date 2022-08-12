KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Kalamazoo wants to find out what the future looks like through the eyes of the residents who will live it.

The “Imagine Your Neighborhood” Youth Summit will take place Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 3p.m. at Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine building at 300 Portage Street.

Kalamazoo residents ages 14-20 are encouraged to register ahead of time and can do so up until the morning of the event.

Discussions and activities will be designed to allow participants to share their visions and ideas for the Stuart, West Main Hill, Westwood, and Westnedge Hill neighborhoods.

You can register for the event through this Google Docs form or contact Jae Slaby, Neighborhood Activator for the City of Kalamazoo at slabyj@kalamazoocity.org or 269.303-5857.