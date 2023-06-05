KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Dozens of people came together at Kalamazoo’s Bronson Park Monday night to honor victims of gun violence and their families.

Several groups hosted the Wear Orange event to raise awareness about the issue and to let people know how they can join action in Kalamazoo for gun safety changes.

At the city commission meeting, commissioners read a National Gun Violence Awareness Day and Wear Orange proclamation at city hall.

In the crowd was Maya Davis, the mother of Naya Reynolds, who was shot and killed on I-94 in Portage last year. She was just 22 years old. Her mom talked to us about why she came to today’s event.

“I just want to shed a light on how gun violence affects us as moms, us as families. You know, we have to live with the aftermath of a decision that someone else made just to take someone else’s life. And so I’m here as a mom to raise my voice, to let it be known, we want an end to this. And I want to do something to help, to be involved,” said Davis.

Reynold’s mother told News 8 a scholarship has been named in her honor.