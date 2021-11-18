Kalamazoo Holiday Parade to return Saturday with old favorites

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — An annual Kalamazoo holiday tradition is returning this year with a new direction.

After COVID-19 canceled it in 2020, the Kalamazoo Holiday Parade will be brought back this year by its title sponsor, Maple Hill Auto Group. Beginning 11 a.m. Saturday, the 97-float parade will be on the same route as before, along Michigan Avenue and Park Street.

Abby Vandenberg, who serves as secretary for the parade, says spectators should expect some of their old favorites, including helium balloons, high quality units and live music.

“We’re so excited to be able to bring it back with the same amount of energy and enthusiasm from the community as in previous years,” Vandenberg said.

Santa and games will be there for the kids afterwards, along with small business specials for the grown-ups. Parade organizers will be collecting money for Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes to help fill pantries for families this holiday season.