KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — An acclaimed handbell ensemble in Kalamazoo is marking its 40th anniversary.

The Kalamazoo Ringers are holding a special concert on Sunday to celebrate. The Ringers are the longest continually running bronze-level handbell ensemble in the country. They have toured all over the U.S as well as overseas.

Sunday’s concert will not only celebrate the group’s 40th anniversary, but also the retirement of its founding director. The performance will feature the return of some its alumni from over the years, along with the theme, “There’s no place like home.”

“Bells is a unique artform, in that if any single person isn’t holding their own, the whole piece collapses. So, everybody’s responsible for their part, nobody doubles parts at all and they have to work side by side, front to back, and it really has to be in perfect unison for it to work,” said Martha Matthews, Kalamazoo Ringers director.

The Kalamazoo Ringers 40th anniversary concert is happening Sunday May 21 at 4 p.m. at Grace Harbor Church in Kalamazoo.