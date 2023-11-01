GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Nov. 1 marked World Vegan Day, working to let people know what options they have to go vegan.

Vegan Kalamazoo co-founder Hillary Rettig explained that veganism is “a lifestyle where we try not to use or exploit animals in any way.”

“Obviously, for a lot of people, that centers on our diet. We try not to have flesh or eggs or dairy or seafood,” she explained. “It can go on to fabrics — no leather, wool — entertainments, etc.”

She said many more people have adopted veganism in recent years, reflected by restaurants and big companies creating vegan options in response to customer demand.

She said her Vegan Kalamazoo works to promote the “compassionate, environmentally sustainable and super healthy and super delicious lifestyle” around Southwest Michigan. The group holds restaurant dinners, potlucks and have tables at community events.