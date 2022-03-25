KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A new women and children’s shelter in Kalamazoo also includes programs to help women overcome homelessness.

Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries opened its three-story, 45,800-square-foot women and children’s wing Friday. Pastor Mike Brown, president and CEO of the ministry, said the old facility that used to house women and children wasn’t working.

Inside the new Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries women and children’s shelter on March 25, 2022. (Courtesy)

“We had to take it down and moved all of our women to the second floor of our men’s facility, so you can imagine how cramped that was for the number of years while we were building this facility,” Brown said in a WOOD TV8 Live Desk interview.

The addition has 16 two-bedroom suites that include private bathrooms and living rooms. Also included are emergency accommodations for 60. In all, it I capable of serving 191 women and children.

With the addition, a long-term program called New Life, New Hope has launched. Its goal is to give holistic support to those seeking education, addiction recovery, housing resources, job readiness and life skills.

Brown said funds for the project came from private donations and grants.

“A couple of grants that we got, one from Federal Home Loan Bank, one from New Market Tax Credits, and then we got a very generous gift, $2.5 million from Bill and Julia Van Domelen Foundation,” Brown said.