KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo is getting more than $12 million from the federal government aimed at improving downtown streets.

The $12.27 million will go primarily toward efforts to improve Kalamazoo and Michigan avenues. The goal is to add traffic calming improvements and make the roads friendlier to pedestrians and bicyclists.

A Tuesday release from the U.S. Department of Transportation says that the Michigan Department of Transportation laid out one-way east-west streets in Kalamazoo’s downtown business area about 60 years ago. That created a “physical barrier between the City’s Northside, predominantly Black neighborhood and the central business district core,” the release said. It also made more traffic move more quickly through downtown that USDOT says “divid(ed) the community and creat(ed) access barriers for neighborhoods.”

In all, USDOT is doling out $185 million in grants to 45 projects nationwide through the Reconnecting Communities Program, which was created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill.

“Transportation should connect, not divide, people and communities,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said. “We are proud to announce the first grantees of our Reconnecting Communities Program, which will unite neighborhoods, ensure the future is better than the past, and provide Americans with better access to jobs, health care, groceries and other essentials.”

Another one of the grants is going to the Michigan Department of Transportation, which is getting $21.7 million to reconstruct a bridge deck over I-696 in Oak Park in metro Detroit.