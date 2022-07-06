KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo foundation has dropped “Reading Rainbow” star LeVar Burton’s name on a literacy effort after Burton’s attorneys sent it a cease-and-desist letter.

Broncos Kitchen Foundation, a hunger relief charity, established the LeVar Burton Library, meant to be a public educational facility, in June. But the foundation never OK’d use of his name with Burton. On Tuesday, Burton’s verified Twitter account posted that he was not affiliated with the library and called it a “scam.”

Pastor William Stein, who co-founded Broncos Kitchen and the library, told News 8 the foundation had registered the LeVar Burton Library as an assumed name with the state and state records confirmed that. Stein said the foundation had tried to get in touch with Burton about using his name but never heard back. He said until it did, it would keep using the name.

On Wednesday, Broncos Kitchen sent a release saying it had been contacted by Burton’s attorneys and that it would therefore eliminate his name from its work. The foundation said it had received a cease-and-desist letter to that effect and released a copy of it.

“(Use of Burton’s name) violate our client’s right of publicity and rights … as well as constituting misappropriation, misrepresentation, tortious fraud and unfair competition,” the Tuesday letter (PDF) reads in part. “As you are also attempting to raise funds you may also be in violation of state and federal laws governing such fundraising efforts.”

“Let it be known that on behalf of LeVar Burton, we, as his legal team, are indeed instructing that you immediately remove any and all reference to Burton from his project and your entity,” the letter continues.

It called on Stein to stop using the name and threatened legal action if he didn’t.

“At his (Burton’s) urging, they (the attorneys) have formally requested that we discontinue our efforts to generate financial resources to establish the LeVar Burton Library in Kalamazoo,” a release from Stein read in part.

Stein also released a copy of Broncos Kitchen’s Wednesday filing with the state to terminate the assumed name. The foundation said it would delete any references to Burton online and retire any associated logos. On Wednesday afternoon, the webpage URL for the library returned a “page not found” error and its Twitter account had been deleted.

“We offer our sincere apologies to Mr. LeVar Burton for moving our project forward without a signed contract acknowledging his formal consent. This was a grievous error that has now been rectified,” the release from Stein read. “Although numerous attempts were made to communicate directly with Mr. Burton to secure his consent, we confirm that a formal acknowledgment of our project was not authorized. We regret the error.”

Stein said the foundation still wants to set up a library but won’t pick a name “until written consent has been acquired.”

In addition to his literacy advocacy and role on the children’s show “Reading Rainbow,” Burton also starred in the Star Trek franchise and as Kunta Kinte in “Roots” in the 1970s.