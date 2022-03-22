KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — After undergoing renovations, the Kalamazoo Farmers Market is set to return to 1204 Bank Street this spring.

Applications for vendors has now opened, PFC Markets said in a Tuesday release. Those interested in applying can do so at pfcmarkets.com.

Starting on May 7, people will be able to shop at the renovated farmers market every Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Nov. 19. It will be also open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. from June 7 through mid-October.

The Kalamazoo Farmers Market temporarily moved locations in 2021 because of the upgrade, which includes renovations to the vendor pavilions, restrooms and parking lots.