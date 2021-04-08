Kalamazoo Farmers Market renovation to begin later this month

A rendering of the renovations for the Kalamazoo Farmers Market (courtesy Kalamazoo Parks & Recreation department)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Farmers Market is being renovated, with construction slated to begin later this month.

The $4.2 million of improvements at the Bank Street location will add new vendor spaces and renovate existing vendor spaces, the city’s Parks & Recreation department said in a Thursday release. It will also build a new restroom, office building and performance stage, as well as install new bike racks and create additional parking.

The Kalamazoo River Valley Trail will also run through the market and end at Reed Court. It currently ends at the south end of Upjohn Park along Lake Street to Bank Street.

The project is expected to take around a year. In the meantime, the market has moved to the Mayors’ Riverfront Park, located at 251 Mills St.

There are plans to eventually also add a playground and an event building to the market.