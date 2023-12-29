KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo family will start the New Year recovering from two vehicle thefts that occurred this month and the stolen cars are not the only thing creating some troubles.

In the early hours of Dec. 15, Tara Trotter said her husband was warming up his car when he went inside the house to grab his wallet. When he came back out, the vehicle was no longer in the driveway.

“He came in and said, ‘Tara the car is gone’, I went, ‘What?'” Tara Trotter said.

Inside the car were items like car seats, a stroller and Christmas gifts. After receiving a flurry of credit alerts the following day, Trotter realized much more than the vehicle was taken.

“It was like alert after alert after alert, and then I realized they had stolen my identity,” Trotter said.

Tara Trotter’s husband also started to receive suspicious credit alerts and the nightmare didn’t stop there. The following week, the family had a second car stolen. Thieves seemingly used an extra key on her husband’s key ring to gain entry.

“We found some footage that shows them driving our original stolen vehicle up, dropping somebody off a few houses down, that individual walks up our driveway, uses the key, gets in the car, and drives off,” Trotter said.

Police were able to find one of the Trotters’ vehicles, which was covered in spray paint. The entire ordeal is expected to be very costly.

“Everything is times two: Our car deductible, our homeowner’s deductible for the items that were in the car,” Trotter said.

There’s also a feeling of violation. In response to the thefts, the family has changed locks on their homes and installed security cameras.

“We have a small child that has said on multiple occasions, ‘Are they going to steal me?’ And it’s dealing with that,” Trotter said.

Despite their troubles, Tara and her husband are continuing to show compassion for people in need.

“That’s what you do to build community and that’s important to us,” Trotter said.

Now she wants other community members to learn from her situation.

“Even though you’re legally required to carry your registration in your car, you’re really carrying a big precursor to identity theft,” Trotter said. “They have your full name, your address, and your VIN number, which can lead directly to your social number.”

A GoFundMe has been created to assist the family.