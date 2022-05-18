OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Life EMS in Kalamazoo celebrated National EMS Week with a unique activity: goat yoga.

Employees were invited to goat yoga at a farm in Oshtemo Township Wednesday. The class was led by Portage Firefighter Clay Holllister and it featured the farm’s six 8-week-old baby goats. The goats roamed the barn, climbed on the participants and chewed on anything they could find.

Yoga is supposed to be relaxing right? @LifeEMS in Kalamazoo invited employees to Goat Yoga today at a farm in Oshtemo to celebrate #NationalEMSWeek. Details tonight on @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/i2K6ABXmXu — Nick Ponton (@nick_ponton) May 18, 2022

Life EMS Director of South Operation John Pinkster said events like this are a great stress release for employees in a high stress job.

“The stresses out there for EMS providers are tremendous,” Pinkster said. “We face a multitude of different calls, high call volumes, we haven’t been immune to the work shortages that anybody else in any other professions have either. This gives us that chance to come together cohesively and build the teamwork and comradery that are needed to get the job done at the end of the day.”

Life EMS is doing events in its 10 West Michigan counties to promote mental and physical wellbeing during National EMS Week.