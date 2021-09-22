Kalamazoo crash causes road closure

Authorities on the scene of a crash near Kalamazoo on S. Sprinkle Road south of Covington Road. (Sept. 22, 2021)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Kalamazoo are warning of a road closure after a car crash on Wednesday.

The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. on S. Sprinkle Road near Covington Road.

Authorities said a car hit a pole and knocked down power lines, impacting traffic on Sprinkle Road between Kilgore Road and Covington Road.

Consumer’s Energy is working to get the power lines restored, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said.

They are asking drivers to seek an alternative route until the road reopens.