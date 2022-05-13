KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo County could team up with Southwest Michigan First again.

If a request (PDF) is approved, the county would send money to the regional economic development agency each year through December 2027.

The county stopped paying the organization last year after it hired former state House Speaker Lee Chatfield as CEO. Its concerns were with Chatfield’s past comments on inclusion and the LGBTQ community.

He resigned because of the public backlash less than two weeks after his hiring was announced.

Southwest Michigan First ultimately hired Jonas Peterson, an economic developer with experience in Las Vegas, as its leader.

The Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners will discuss the funding at its Tuesday meeting.