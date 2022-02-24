Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office eyes adding VR to training

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Virtual reality isn’t new technology, but it’ll be a new tool for Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller and his staff.

“In law enforcement, we’re always looking for an opportunity to increase our abilities in training and look for trainings that are more real, and how we can do things in ways we have never done before,” Fuller said.

Enter the Axon program, which uses Oculus Rift goggles to virtually immerse trainees in hypothetical calls.

“We (already) have a simulator where you will stand in front of a screen and you’ll react according to the scenario on the screen. But what we wanted was the next level,” Fuller said.

The sheriff’s office already approached Oshtemo Township to help partially fund the five-year, $62,000 program. Fuller says it is worth every penny since this training would be in house.

“A lot of trainings are offsite. A lot of trainings are an all-day event … where if we trained more often in shorter batches with the VR device, we have a greater opportunity to serve more people quicker,” Fuller explained.

The Oshtemo Township Board of Trustees will review and consider its $12,000 piece to this pie at a March 8 meeting. For the remaining costs, Fuller said his office will reach out to other townships and apply for grants to help fully fund the program.