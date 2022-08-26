KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says its task force that targets people soliciting sex from teens online has arrested six more men, including a Portage school bus driver.

Alexander Bogdan, Paul Drummond, Joshua Knapp, Brian Malone, Brandon Moore and John Morrill each face charges of accosting a child for immoral purposes and computer crimes. Malone also faces a charge of child sexually abusive material and Bogdan a charge of aggravated indecent exposure.

A booking photo of Alexander Bogdan from the Kalamazoo County Jail.

A booking photo of Paul Drummond from the Kalamazoo County Jail.

A booking photo of Joshua Knapp from the Kalamazoo County Jail.

A booking photo of Brian Malone from the Kalamazoo County Jail.

A booking photo of Brandon Moore from the Kalamazoo County Jail.

A booking photo of John Morrill from the Kalamazoo County Jail.

Drummond is a school bus driver for Portage Public Schools. The district confirmed to News 8 that Drummond is on paid administrative leave per policy.

The Kalamazoo Human Oppression Strike Team’s first sting was in April, when it netted three men, one of whom was a Western Michigan University campus police officer and another of whom worked in a nursing and rehab facility in Mattawan.

In that sting, authorities said, the men thought they were talking with a 15-year-old girl over the internet when they asked for sex. The person they were speaking with was actually an undercover police officer. When the men arranged to meet up and went to a Kalamazoo-area hotel, they were arrested.

Fuller says victims of sex trafficking can reach out to his department or seek resources through the YWCA Kalamazoo at 269.385.3587.