KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Road Commission of Kalamazoo County headquarters has been located at the corner of Sprinkle and Kilgore roads for most of the agency’s 110-year existence.

But with facilities now as much as 80 years old, it’s time to move. The road commission is preparing to set up shop about 1.5 miles away.

“Where we are now is actually convenient. We’re pretty much located right in the center of the county, so we really didn’t want to go far,” road commission spokesperson Sarah Phillips explained.

Two years ago, a certified construction firm reviewed the commission’s Kilgore Road facility. It determined renovations were needed to improve efficiency and lessen environmental impact, and also noted that construction could interfere with operations.

Phillips explained that environmental concerns stem from the commission’s salt supply possibly contaminating nearby Davis Creek if the storage facility is not adequately restored.

But the biggest problem is that the current 17-acre site is just too small.

“That’s a big reason we’re moving. We’re quite over our capacity needs right now,” Phillips said. “Kalamazoo County has grown the last 100 years. We’ve grown the last 100 years. Our equipment has grown the last 100 years.”

This week, ceremonial shovels broke ground for a brand new complex on a massive 40-acre property on 26th Street north of N Avenue in Comstock Township. With the current site already in the process of being sold, crews will begin work on the new one.

A courtesy rendering of the new Road Commission of Kalamazoo County now under construction.

“We took an asset management approach to really planning this out,” Phillips said. “We’re approaching this just like we do our roads: we’ve maintained this building for as long as we could. But eventually, there’s some reconstruction that needs to happen.”

Construction is split into two phases. The first one involving the salt and sand storage facility and the weight scale won’t be done until fall of 2023. Phase 2, which includes everything else, is expected to be finished by spring 2024. Until then, the road commission will continue to operate out of its longtime headquarters at Sprinkle and Kilgore.