Kalamazoo County ready to launch affordable housing grant portal

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo County is preparing to open online applications for grants to support affordable housing projects.

The money for the grants comes from a millage that county residents voted to approve in November 2020. That millage is expected to bring in some $7 million to support housing programs.

Housing developers, nonprofit agencies and other support organizations that are interested in applying must attend training on the application portal. A virtual seminar will be held at 4 p.m. Dec. 14; information about logging on can be found on the county’s website.

Once that is wrapped up, groups can apply.