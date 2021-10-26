Kalamazoo County mourns deputy’s sudden death

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo County deputy has died.

Deputy Eric West died unexpectedly Monday, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said in a Tuesday release.

He had been with the sheriff’s office since July of 2017. Before that, he had worked as the chief of police in Vicksburg, and had served as an officer in Schoolcraft and Decatur.

During his time at the sheriff’s office, he worked as a field training officer in the operations division.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

The sheriff’s office says funeral planning is underway.