Kalamazoo County mourns death of deputy shot during chase

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Candles burned outside the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office Monday morning, honoring a deputy who was killed in the line of duty.

Deputy Ryan Proxmire died Sunday, the day after he was shot south of Galesburg while chasing a fleeing suspect.

An undated courtesy photo of Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Proxmire.

“One of the things that I’ve heard the sheriff say for years … was that we’re Team Kalamazoo,” Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners Chair Tracy Hall said Monday morning. “So each time we have a tragedy like this … we have been Team Kalamazoo. That resonates with me every time there’s an event like this. And we’re going to do what we do best and we’re going to do it together.”

On behalf of commissioners, Hall offered condolences to Proxmire’s family, Sheriff Richard Fuller, his department and the community.

“We’re seeing how Kalamazoo rises up. Other agencies are stepping in so that our sheriff and his deputies can deal with this tragedy,” Hall said. “I know Kalamazoo. We’re a special place, it’s a special county, it’s a special city. And we’re unique and together we’ll get through this.”

Candles still burn for fallen Kalamazoo County Deputy Ryan Proxmire.



Loved ones, friends and colleagues are remembering him for how he lived, his sacrifice and service to this community. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/u5ysDyFrWf — Donovan Long (@DonovanLongTV) August 16, 2021

Condolences also poured in from community and state leaders on social media, with U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, saying it “breaks my heart” and offering support to Proxmire’s co-workers.

This just breaks my heart as he did his level-best to protect our community all his days. Our thoughts are with his family and his brothers and sisters in law enforcement as they do their best to carry on their beat. https://t.co/4oJKG7PWGb — Fred Upton #GetVaccinated (@RepFredUpton) August 16, 2021

Heartbreaking to hear of the loss of Deputy Proxmire in Kalamazoo. Please pray for his family and all those who loved him in this awful time. https://t.co/cstM1tt92r — Rep. Peter Meijer (@RepMeijer) August 15, 2021

State Sen. Sean McCann, D-Kalamazoo, offered his deepest sympathies as he paid homage to the bravery of first responders. Kalamazoo Mayor David Anderson called it a “sad, sad moment and time for reflection.”

My heart goes out to the family and colleagues of Deputy Ryan J. Proxmire, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Deputy who was killed in the line of duty. Brave men and women rush towards danger to keep us safe and sometimes pay the ultimate price. Deepest sympathies to them all. https://t.co/S0TqbZ5QiZ — Senator Sean McCann (@SeanAMcCann) August 15, 2021

I am deeply saddened about the passing of Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Proxmire, who made the ultimate sacrifice for our community. Thinking of his family, friends and colleagues during this time. A sad, sad moment and time for reflection. https://t.co/jKJG09xPHy — David Anderson (@Anderson4Kzoo) August 15, 2021

State Rep. Julie Rogers, D-Kalamazoo, offered gratitude to Proxmire for his sacrifice and called for an end to gun violence.

My heart goes out to the family, colleagues and friends of Kalamazoo County Deputy Ryan J. Proxmire who died in the line of duty. May he Rest In Peace. https://t.co/Xhlf6CQ9TX — Christine Morse (@Vote4Morse) August 15, 2021

On Sunday afternoon, people left flowers, prayed and sang worship songs outside Bronson Methodist Hospital, where Proxmire was being treated before his death.

After his death, a crowd gathered for a vigil outside the sheriff’s office in Kalamazoo, the somber scene lit by the flashing lights of dozens of emergency vehicles.

“It’s a brotherhood. You combine police, fire, EMS, towing and the amazing residents of this county that have come out … this is a huge family. Like (Sheriff) Richard Fuller said … ‘We’re all together in this,’” Joey Bird, the vigil organizer, said.

After Proxmire was shot and crashed Saturday evening, other deputies continued chasing the suspect until he crashed into a field south of the village of Climax. Authorities say the suspect then started shooting at deputies. They returned fire and the suspect was killed. His name has not been released.