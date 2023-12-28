KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo County is looking for people to be on a task force that will address the opioid epidemic in the region.

The Opioid Settlement Fund Task Force was created by the Kalamazoo Board of Commissioners because of recent national lawsuits set to pay the county millions of dollars in settlements. One of its goals is to make sure the money received from those lawsuits are distributed strategically for “maximum impact,” the county said in a release.

“Over the next 16 years, the County is set to receive approximately $14 million from 8 national lawsuits,” said Lyndi Smith, deputy county administrator for external services, in a news release. “The Board of Commissioners believes that the input and expertise of community members are vital in ensuring the funds are strategically used to bring impactful solutions to our County.”

The task force will be made up of six community members: a mental health provider, a prevention provider, a treatment center provider, a community organization and two people who are themselves or have a family member in active recovery or addiction.

Members will have to come up with solutions and strategies to answer “11 essential questions,” the county said. Community members who are interested are encouraged to read the resolution before applying.

Candidates can apply on the Kalamazoo County website through Jan. 27. There will be no interviews; task force members will be chosen based on applications.