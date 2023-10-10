KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo County is now requiring owners who want to give up their pet to schedule a time to do so and saying such surrenders will be allowed “only as space allows.”

The online surrender request form urges owners to try to find a new home for their animal on their own “when possible.” It offered resources online to facilitate rehoming.

Kalamazoo County Animal Services and Enforcement announced the new procedure in a Tuesday release, citing “a significant rise in pet intakes.” It said that since January 2022, pet surrenders have accounted for one third of its intakes. Before the pandemic, that figure was between 20% and 25%.

The agency added its overall intakes have increased 15% since 2022. Things have been particularly bad lately, it said — more than half its intakes for the total year have happened from June to now.

At the same time, adoptions have declined 10% since 2022.

It blamed inflation and rising housing and veterinary costs for the increase in surrenders and decline in adoptions.

It said the new “strategic intake scheduling system” is meant to accommodate as many surrenders as space will allow, “ensuring that animals continue to receive the care and support they deserve while relieving some of the pressure on our dedicated staff.”

It costs $30 to surrender a dog to the shelter and $20 to surrender a cat.

Right now, the shelter is running a special on adoptions in attempt to get more animals into homes. The adoption fees for dogs and cats have been cut in half to $80 and $40, respectively.