KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says it has busted multiple people for human trafficking.

The sheriff’s office said the arrests for accosting a minor for immoral purposes came Wednesday.

It’s not yet known precisely how many people were arrested and their names haven’t yet been released, but the sheriff’s office said they are from Kalamazoo County.

A news conference with Sheriff Richard Fuller has been scheduled for 2:30 p.m. It will stream live on woodtv.com.

News 8 is working to bring you more information.