Kalamazoo County hosts clinic to get kids up to date on vaccines

In this Jan. 3, 2019, file photo, Wendy Kerley gives Ethan Getman, 15, a shot of the flu vaccine at the Cordova Shot Nurse clinic in Memphis, Tenn. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian via AP, File)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — There will be two back-to-school immunization clinics for kids in Kalamazoo this month.

The Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department is hosting a routine vaccine clinic on Aug. 19 and Aug. 26 from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 311 E Alcott St, it said in a tweet.

Rates of routine childhood vaccines have decreased in recent years. Routine immunizations serve to keep your child safe but also reduce the spread of preventable disease in our community. pic.twitter.com/DJzRuKFKCH — Kalamazoo County HCS (@KzooCountyHCS) August 18, 2021

Parents can bring their kids in to get up to date on immunizations. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends kids get various immunizations, including the chickenpox vaccine, the hepatitis A vaccine and the COVID-19 vaccine, the Kalamazoo County HCS said.

It said immunization rates in Kalamazoo County have fallen since early 2020 and it is still below its 2019 levels.

More information can be found on the Kalamazoo County HCS Facebook page.