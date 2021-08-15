Kalamazoo County deputy involved in shooting, MSP says

A scene on 44th Street south of E Q Avenue in Climax Township connected to a shooting involving a Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputy. (Aug 15, 2021)

CLIMAX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputy was involved in a shooting south of the village of Climax Saturday night, Michigan State Police said.

Few details have been released. It remains unclear whether the deputy was fired upon or opened fire. Police have not said anything about injuries.

What we do know is that there are large police responses at two scenes: One is on S. 44th Street south of E Q Avenue in Climax Township in eastern Kalamazoo County. There is also what MSP described in a tweet shortly before midnight as a “secondary scene” at the intersection of MN Avenue and 38th Street in Charleston Township, south of Galesburg. It’s about 4.5 miles away from the primary scene.

A “secondary scene” at MN Avenue and 38th Street connected to a shooting involving a Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputy. (Aug 15, 2021)

Authorities did not immediately explain what happened at either scene.

People were advised to avoid both areas.

MSP was called into investigate the shooting, which is standard procedure.