KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo County couple won top prize at a recent farming competition.

Mitch and Brandie Kline were named the winners of the Achievement Award at the 2023 Young Farmer Awards earlier this month. The competition has farmers ages 18-35 face off in a series of categories including involvement, leadership and achievements in agriculture.

The Klines manage 1,200 acres of corn, soybeans, wheat and hay in the Scotts area, east of Portage. They are also in charge of a seed-corn harvesting business that picks upwards of 2,500 acres every year.

“We’re proud of the success of our hay operation and seed-corn harvesting,” Mitch Kline said in a statement. “We’re shipping hay nationally, which has greatly supported our business growth. Seed-corn harvesting started as a dream and turned into a reality that took the farm to the next level.”

The Klines received a lease on a new tractor, a $1,000 gift certificate and an all-expenses paid trip to the American Farm Bureau Federation’s annual meeting to compete in the national competition.

The couple plans on buying more of their own farm and creating a headquarters to continue their business.