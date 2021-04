KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A bomb squad was called for a suspicious looking item in Kalamazoo Friday.

Around 1:30 p.m. at 9191 W Main St near 4th Street, someone walking by found a suspicious-looking item, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s office said. It is not yet known what that item was.

The Kalamazoo County bomb squad came out to investigate the item. Within about an hour they cleared the scene and took the item to dispose of it.