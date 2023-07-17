KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo city commissioners held a public hearing Monday about a proposed zone meant to attract more housing in the city’s downtown core.

It centers on what are called neighborhood enterprise zones — a concept that isn’t new to Kalamazoo. According to the agenda item from Monday night’s business meeting, the city already has three of them in the Vine Neighborhood, the Edison Neighborhood and a third that led to the 400 Rose apartments.

Contained by Rose, Water, Eleanor and Park streets, the two-block section would be specifically categorized as a “project-specific” neighborhood enterprise zone, according to Christina Anderson, who serves as the city’s deputy director for community, planning and economic development.

“That allows new construction and allows the rehab of buildings to provide additional housing units,” she said.

It would also lower taxes for the project’s developer, Plaza Corp.

“It takes some amount of the ad valorem tax that a project would pay for and reduces it for a set term of years,” Anderson explained. “And that term can be 6 to 15 years, per the state statute.”

Owned by Plaza Corp., the 150-year-old building in question stands at the corner of Rose and Water streets, also known as Arcadia Iron Works. As of Monday, it stood vacant.

The two-block proposal includes other buildings, like the West Michigan Cancer Center. Attorney Pat Lennon, who represents Plaza Corp., reassures the project’s primary focus is on Arcadia Iron Works. Anderson added that the state requires a two-block minimum for a neighborhood enterprise zone to be established.

When asked why the company needs a neighborhood enterprise zone, Lennon says his client is seeking this option for uncontrollable reasons affecting the project’s cost and timetable.

“With the way inflation is, with the way supply chain is, with the labor shortage, and with interest rates … to build in this location, and to take a vacant building like this one and turn it into something special … requires a tremendous investment,” Lennon explained. “That’s very difficult to do without all the tools that the state gives us to do for a special project like this.”

Plaza Corp. has yet to announce how much this will cost.

If the zone is established, the building will feature 82 housing units once the work is finished. Lennon said 32 of them will be “workforce units,” which would be listed at 80% of the area median income. Three of them would be “affordable units,” which he said would be priced at 60% of AMI. According to the Federal National Mortgage Association, Kalamazoo has an AMI of $92,200.

Since the matter was only a public hearing, city commissioners took no action on it Monday. According to Anderson, the earliest they can do so is at their Aug. 21 meeting, which is just past the 60-day minimum after public notices on this were sent out.

“We’re very excited about this project,” Lennon said. “It’s just one more extension of the types of projects that (Plaza Corp. has) been doing in downtown areas all over our region.”