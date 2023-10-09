GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo College has received $30 million from an anonymous donor.

The college says it’s the single largest gift commitment it has ever received. The money will go toward building a new residence hall and new programs to support first-generation students, among other things.

“This incredibly generous gift will be transformative for K,” President Jorge Gonzalez said in a Monday statement. “It will allow us to launch several strategic initiatives that will enhance the College’s ability to fulfill its mission with distinction and prepare K graduates to bring a brighter light to the world. This gift will put us on the path toward creating the campus experience of the future and help us ensure every student at the College is positioned for success. We are so grateful to the donor for this extraordinary investment in K’s future.”

The college says many of its students are first-generation, including 30% of first-years students this fall. It says to support those students, it must do more than simply admit them and must also offer financial support, leadership development and networking opportunities.

Kalamazoo College added that it is expanding the goal of its Brighter Light fundraising campaign from $150 million to $190 million by September 2024. The dollar amount references the school’s 190th anniversary, which is this year. The campaign started in 2018 and has already raised about $181 million.