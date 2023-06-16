KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Before being released in theaters, many movies are making their world premiere this week at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City. One was produced by a Kalamazoo College alum, based on a book written by a late professor at his alma mater.

Eighteen years ago, Hugh Broder was in a used bookstore when he noticed the name of a Kalamazoo College professor on the shelves.

“So I pulled it off the shelf, and I thought ‘Wow, there’s a gun on the cover. What is this?’ It was not a book of his poetry that I recognize,” Broder recalled.

The 1987 book written by Kalamazoo College Professor Emeritus Conrad Hillberry was “Luke Karamazov,” a portrait based on Kalamazoo brothers Larry and Danny Ranes, who went on serial killing sprees in the 1960s and ’70s, predominantly in Kalamazoo.

“And so, In my head, I’m reading this book, going ‘Oh my God! This is where I lived for four years!'” Broder said.

After Broder finished it, he reached out to Hillberry to consider making a movie based off a book.

“We met with him and he was so generous. He gave us all of his research. He gave us all of the original tapes when he interviewed these two guys in prison,” Broder said.

In a tape from 1976, Larry Ranes said something that sparked the plot for the movie:

“… ‘You guys always ask me about the five guys I killed. Don’t you want to hear about the guy I didn’t kill?'” Broder quoted him. “So that’s what the movie came about.”

The movie, “He Went That Way,” made its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City this week. Starring Zachary Quinto, Jacob Elordi and Patrick J. Adams, its plot centers on a 19-year-old serial killer who needs a ride along Route 66 whose luck changes when he is picked up by a celebrity animal handler. The story is about a man Larry Ranes spared, as outlined in the 10th chapter of Hillberry’s book.

While Broder did not have Hillberry as a professor, he’s grateful to have known and worked with a “wonderful guy” loved by many on campus and beyond.

“He was everybody’s favorite, particularly in my class — a lot of my friends, who knew I was going to make this movie, they loved him, Broder said.

Hillberry died in 2017.

Broder said the movie has yet to find a distributor. He expects it to be released in European theaters by the end of this year and hopes theaters here in North America will follow suit.