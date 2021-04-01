Kalamazoo Co. seeks residents to join Reparations Task Force

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo County is looking for residents to serve on its Reparations Task Force.

The task force, created earlier this year, will look at racial discrimination throughout the community and recommend steps for improvement.

“It is vital for the Reparations Task Force to have input from residents from all walks of life and professions that run the gamut, from the community organizers to doctors and attorneys, which is why I am encouraging residents to apply to be a member of the task force,” said Tami Rey, head of the task force and county board commission vice president.

The group will look at disparities in the community including wealth, housing, employment, education and health.

Several county officials have also been asked to join the task force.

“The goal of this task force aligns with our vision of ensuring Kalamazoo County is actively working toward racial equity and to become a welcoming place for everyone to live, work and raise a family,” Board Chair Tracy Hall said.

Applications can be filled out on an online form or by emailing Tami Rey at Tami.Rey@kalcounty.com.