Kalamazoo Co. man wins $500K: ‘I started shaking and couldn’t stop’

A photo provided by the Michigan Lottery shows Bruce Wall, 58, holding a ceremonial check for $500,000 in lottery winnings.

AUGUSTA, Mich. (WOOD) — A second chance in the lottery turned out to be worth $500,000 for a Kalamazoo County man.

Bruce Wall matched all five white balls in the Dec. 29 Powerball Double Play drawing. The 58-year-old bought his ticket from a Shell gas station on East Michigan Avenue in Augusta, about 10 miles west of Battle Creek.

Wall told the Michigan Lottery he checked the numbers on his original drawing and saw he matched the Powerball. When he scanned the ticket, a message popped up saying he needed to file a claim, meaning his winnings were much more than the $8 he expected.

“At first, I was confused, but then it hit me that I had added Double Play to my ticket. When I checked those numbers and saw I had matched five, I started shaking and couldn’t stop,” he exclaimed.

Michigan Lottery players can add the Double Play to their Powerball ticket for an additional dollar. The option gives players a second chance to win up to $10 million in the nightly Double Play drawing.

Wall plans to invest his $500,000 winnings for a more comfortable retirement.

“Winning means I am going to be debt free, and I couldn’t feel more grateful or blessed,” he stated in a Michigan Lottery news release.