KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Department is hosting a “spooktacular” event for the community to encourage people to get their flu vaccines.

“This time of year, the weather is changing. The leaves are changing color, the air is turning a little bit more crisp, but weather’s not the only thing changing,” said Christina Anthony, operations manager and public information officer for Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services. “We also have that evolving public health landscape… The seasonal illnesses like the influenza virus really pick up momentum.”

The health department reminded people that everyone 6 months and older could get vaccinated against the flu. It’s offering those shots at a clinic on Oct. 24 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 311 E. Alcott Street west of Portage Street.

“This event is going to be spooktacular. It combines public health and the importance of public health with that fall fun that we all look forward to this time of year,” Anthony said.

From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., goodies will be handed out to kids in the parking lot. In the event of rain, the treats will move indoors.

The Health & Community Services Department asks that you register ahead of time and fill out the online registration form before the event.