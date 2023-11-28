GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two Kalamazoo County firefighters were involved in a crash as they responded to a medical call Tuesday morning, according to the South Kalamazoo County Fire Authority.

The fire authority said one of its vehicles on scene was hit, producing minor damage.

Both firefighters were taken to the hospital and “are doing OK at this time,” according to SKCFA.

The Portage Department of Public Safety and the Pavilion Township Fire Department responded.

“Please slow down and take your time with the ever-changing road conditions,” the fire authority said.