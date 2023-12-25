COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 31-year-old man is in custody following a theft at a church in Comstock Township, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to an alarm at a church on the 5000 block of East Michigan Avenue, near its intersection with Sprinkle Road, around 12:35 p.m. Monday.

When deputies arrived, they said they found a window that had been slightly opened. The sheriff’s office said it found suspected stolen property near the church and requested a K-9 unit after searching the building.

A K-9 unit tracked down a man who was walking in the area. Deputies said they found stolen items from the church in the suspect’s possession.

The sheriff’s office said it also found other property, which led deputies to an incident of larceny from a vehicle that happened on the 2000 block of Olmstead Road.

The man, 31, was taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail on multiple charges, according to the sheriff’s office. His name was not released Monday.