OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies are looking for a missing woman in the Oshetmo Township area.

An undated photo of Kathy Lynn Prevatte. (Courtesy Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies responded to the call about the missing woman in the 6000 block of Tall Oaks Drive near South 9th Street in Oshtemo Township, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Kathy Lynn Prevatte, 64, was last heard from around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said. It said it is believed she walked away from her home, but it is not known where she was headed to.

She was wearing black shoes, blue jeans and a black coat, deputies say.

Anyone with information on her location or anyone who saw her in the last 24 hours should call the sheriff’s office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.