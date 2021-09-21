Kalamazoo Co. Commission takes up school mask debate

Students listen to their teacher during their first day of transitional kindergarten at Tustin Ranch Elementary School in Tustin, Calif., on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. (Paul Bersebach/The Orange County Register via AP)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A resolution before the Kalamazoo County Commission would ask the county health department to rescind its mask mandate for certain students.

On Tuesday, county commissioners first convened in a Committee of the Whole meeting. On the agenda is a resolution against a pandemic-related emergency order issued by the Kalamazoo Health and Community Services Department. The emergency order requires masks for Kindergarten through 6th grade students in the county.

The resolution, introduced by District 7 Commissioner Roger Tuinier, claims the order is ‘unlawful’ and respectfully requests the county health department to immediately rescind it.

It also asks the department to “provide full and complete information about… religious… and philosophical exemption from the mask requirement.”

Six commissioners voted to advance the resolution to another reading. Chair Tracy Hall, Vice Chair Tamy Rey, Roger Tuinier, Dale Shugars, John Gisler and Jeff Heppler voted to advance the resolution.

The resolution will be voted on in two weeks.

At 7 p.m., commissioners will have their regular meeting. That meeting has a dueling resolution on the agenda. Resolution 3153 is one in support of County Health Officer Jim Rutherford. It looks to publicly offer thanks and encouragement to Director Rutherford, and pledges continuing support to him and his staff.