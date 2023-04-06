KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Progress on the future arena and event center in downtown Kalamazoo hit a bump between its developers and county commissioners.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the Kalamazoo County Commission was split on a 4-4 vote whether to reconsider the contract in its current state, which was approved by them in late March but not signed into effect by Chair John Taylor. Since then, details in the contract are worrying some commissioners.

“After I had an opportunity to review it, there’s some language in the contract that needed additional clarification and that caused concern,” said Jen Strebs, who represents District 2.

The matter deals with land acquisition, specifically two blocks of county-owned property between Kalamazoo Avenue, North Westnedge Avenue, Eleanor Street and Park Street. The surface lot, former Whitley funeral home, and construction staging area sitting there are where part of the future arena and event center is planned to be.

While commissioners have voiced support of the overall arena project, Strebs, who voted no Tuesday night, said a main concern for her is the wording of commitments to equity the developer has made in their community benefits agreement.

“I believe that intention is true from the developer. We just need to work together to make sure that that language does what it’s going to do,” Strebs said. “The language we’re looking for is understanding we’re trying to address people from underserved and marginalized communities, who might be economically disadvantaged or excluded from shared prosperity. There’s ways that we can address that language to make sure that people in the near neighborhoods around the event center have that opportunity to participate in the economic benefits.”

Concerns also linger over the contract not addressing severability.

“If any component of the contract ended up invalidated, that the rest of the contract was then able to stand,” Strebs explained. “That’s a standard practice in contract (talks). But the sort of urgency at play led to language that was unclear.”

The site in Kalamazoo that would contain a proposed arena. (April 6, 2023)

The site in Kalamazoo that would contain a proposed arena. (April 6, 2023)

The site in Kalamazoo that would contain a proposed arena. (April 6, 2023)

The site in Kalamazoo that would contain a proposed arena. (April 6, 2023)

Commission Chair John Taylor said there was also some concern about reduction on rent and whether or not the commission could increase it. But since then, he says questions surrounding them have been answered by the developer and negotiations with them are ongoing.

“We have to be mindful of the citizens that will have a negative impact. But we also have to be mindful of the community as a whole, the county as a whole,” Taylor said.

Commissioners will be having a special meeting Thursday night, in which the only agenda item is discussion about the arena project. It’s unclear whether commissioners will take any votes.

“For me, that will depend on how clear and concise the language is, and if the community benefits that have been articulated are upheld,” Strebs said. “It’s important we slow down, take a breath. We create a strong and clear contract and that the board understands that language can move forward.”

A bird’s-eye view of the site in Kalamazoo where a group of private investors hopes to build an arena and events center. (March 22, 2023)

Taylor has the authority to approve the land sale without another vote by the board, but he told News 8 he won’t sign off on the deal until his fellow commissioners are all on the same page.

“If it takes two more days that we can move forward in unanimous consent, I will take those two days to move forward in unanimous consent, so that all commissioners feel valued and all commissioners feel that they are a part of the process,” Taylor said.

The meeting, which starts at 7 p.m., is expected to have all commissioners in attendance, along with a full crowd.

“It’s important for the county commission to have a clear and solidified and valid contract for the sale of the property downtown,” Strebs said. “It’s our responsibility to be diligent in that process.”