KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A community tradition continued in Kalamazoo Saturday where high school students knocked on doors and collected canned goods to give back to the community.

The Kalamazoo Central High School’s annual food drive helped fill the shelves of Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes. The nonprofit organization serves around 700 to 750 people a month, but they said that number is increasing. Last month, it served 900 people.

“We’re bringing food in and it’s going off the shelves just as quickly as we’re bringing it in,” Greta Faworski, associate director of Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes, said.

Through this donation drive, high schoolers have raised almost 60,000 pounds of food and almost $55,000 over the past 20 years. So far this year, the students have raised around 14,000 pounds, not including what was collected on Saturday.

The nonprofit said fundraisers like this help keep up with the demand and give everyone a chance to give back to the community.

“I think it’s really an important one, not only because of what it brings to Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes but (also the) focus on youth and philanthropy. You know a lot of times, kids can get a bad rap that they’re not thinking of anybody but themselves, but this really shows that our community is taking care of each other from all ages,” Faworski said.

Marion Finjap is a senior at Kalamazoo Central High School. This was her second year helping out with the drive. She said this event helps her give back to those in need.

“Every year when we started doing our holiday food drive, I saw how big it became and how important it was to so many, and it just became something that I took to enjoy and find the importance behind it as well,” Finjap said.

The fundraiser is accepting donations through the Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes website. Throughout the month of December, you can round up your total at Harding’s and the extra will go to the Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes.