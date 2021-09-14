Kalamazoo celebrates Haymarket Plaza opening Thursday with art demo

A photo provided by Haymarket Plaza development partner LKF Marketing shows the finished plaza at nighttime, from Edwards Street in downtown Kalamazoo.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo’s newest $70 million development is finished and stakeholders are ready to share what’s next for the community space it includes.

Catalyst Development announced the completion of The Warner Building and 180 E. Water Street on Monday.

On Thursday night, Catalyst and project partners Treystar and Southwest Michigan First will join Kalamazoo city leaders to mark the completion of the adjoining Haymarket Plaza by firing up the site’s new projection mapping system. They’ll also share what events and plans are lined up for Haymarket Plaza.

(A July 14, 2021 photo shows the four specialty projectors installed on the Main Street East building in Kalamazoo.)

Thursday’s dedication event will also include a presentation by former Kalamazoo Mayor Bobby Hopewell and performances by Yolonda Lavender and Pink Sky.

Tenants started moving into the 45 apartments at 180 E. Water Street in July. As of Monday, four units were still available.

(A July 14, 2021 photo shows the Haymarket Plaza walkway leading to East Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo. The 180 E. Waters building is located to the left.)

Meanwhile, several notable nonprofits and businesses now call The Warner Building home, including The Kalamazoo Promise, Warner Norcross + Judd LLP, Southwest Michigan First, Stryker Johnston Foundation and Communities In Schools of Kalamazoo.

Haymarket Plaza connects both buildings to the surrounding community with decorative colored concrete and a set of four mapping projectors that will display art, information and entertainment on the side of the Haymarket building.

Named for the historic Haymarket District where it’s located, Haymarket Plaza also features Landscape Forms furniture, a space for entertainment and food trucks, and a snowmelt system meant to keep walkways clear during winter.

(A July 14, 2021 photo shows the new Haymarket Plaza in Kalamazoo.)

Thursday’s dedication runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Haymarket Plaza. The event is free and open to the public.