KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Southwest Michigan brewery is raising money for Ukraine after seeing a plea for humanitarian aid on Facebook.

Final Gravity Brewing will be holding a benefit Saturday at its Kalamazoo location.

The brewery answered a call for help from a brewery in Lviv after seeing the business stop production to make Molotov cocktails, according to General Manager Kevin Homan.

“One of the brewers, Michael Christensen, he was on Facebook and noticed that the Pravda Brewery had opened up their recipes to anyone that wanted to use them,” Homan said.

Final Gravity has joined hundreds of breweries making the beer with its special ingredient.

“This is a Ukrainian anti-imperial stout brewed with roasted beets,” Homan said.

Final Gravity is releasing the beer Saturday. The event quickly grew when more people wanted to get involved.

“It has been absolutely phenomenal the response from the community from the restaurants, the people, the bands,” Homan said.

Shannon Mondoux is a chef and writer who helped organize the benefit.

“We now have a laundry list of some of the top chefs in our region who have stepped up to cook food, traditional Ukrainian food,” Mondoux said.

She is working on a borscht for the benefit.

“It is a beet-based soup with a lot of vegetables. I started it two days ago to allow all the flavors to meld so there will be fresh parsnip, carrots, onions,” Mondoux said.

The money will be donated primarily to World Central Kitchen.

“Everything that we raise from this food, 100% of the proceeds, every dime that comes in, every penny that’s thrown in the bucket is going to humanitarian aid in Ukraine,” Mondoux said.

The fundraiser runs Saturday from noon to 9 p.m. in Kalamazoo. If you would like to donate to the effort, you can do so through Can-Do Kitchen.