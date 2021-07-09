Kalamazoo Black Arts Festival returns Saturday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The 35th annual Black Arts Festival is happening on Saturday in Kalamazoo. The goal is to showcase both Black art and Black culture.

The festival has happened every year since 1986 and has hosted artists from across the globe.

Throughout the festival, there will be live music and advocates from community organizations. It takes place from 10 a.m. until midnight at Arcadia Creek Festival Park in Kalamazoo.

Organizers say they hope this event gives people a new view.

“After they attend the Black Arts Festival, I hope they take away a new respect for Black arts, a perspective about Black arts beyond the physical,” said Sydney Davis, the executive director for the Black Arts and Cultural Center. “How it is for music, how diverse all the sounds are while we have this genre mashup all day. I want them to have a new perspective and idea about arts and how broad that is.”

More details about the festival can be found at blackartskalamazoo.org.