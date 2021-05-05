Kalamazoo bar owner denies drink drugging allegations

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The co-owner of a bar in Kalamazoo is denying allegations after more than a dozen students said their drinks were drugged.

In several videos posted on TikTok last month, a woman said she was at Y Bar and Bistro with a group of more than 14 friends when their drinks were tampered with. She told News 8 the group later found a variety of drugs including tranquilizers, Xanax and opioids in their systems. A police report obtained by News 8 indicates that was an over-the-counter test, rather than a lab test.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating the allegations against the bar, which is located near Western Michigan University’s campus. Protesters also called for the bar to be shut down.

In a video posted on YouTube Wednesday, Y Bar co-owner Jon Rockwood denied the allegations, saying the “false information” is damaging to his business.

“Our good name in this community is extremely important to us. That is why my partner and I are outraged by recent allegations made on social media about our business practices,” Rockwood said in the video. “So, let me say in the strongest possible terms that these allegations are completely false.”

Rockwood said the business is fully cooperating with authorities as they investigate.

“Sadly, we’re living in a time when false, damaging information like this can be trumpeted as truth on social media, and the cancel culture threatens the livelihood of a very small business owner like me,” Rockwood said.

He asked for patience as the case continues to be investigated.