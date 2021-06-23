Kalamazoo bar owner arraigned on charges of serving underaged people

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo bar owner was arraigned Wednesday on charges of serving alcohol to people who are underage.

Jon Rockwood, the co-owner of Y Bar and Bistro, was arraigned on four counts of furnishing alcohol to minors.

The arraignment comes after an investigation into allegations that more than a dozen college students were drugged at the bar. No one was charged for drink tampering after the investigation, but both Rockwood and a female bartender were charged with underage serving.

Rockwood’s next court date is set for July 15.

