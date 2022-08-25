KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) —The skies over Kalamazoo will be filled with color this weekend as the Kalamazoo Balloon Fest celebrates its 10th anniversary.

The event runs Aug. 26 to Aug. 28 and features balloon launches each day, and balloon glow events in the evenings. It takes place at Gull Meadow Farm and includes activities for kids, food trucks and a car show.

Show organizer Derrick Jones said the event has become an end of summer tradition for many families in the area.

Follow the event Facebook page for more details on balloon launch times and any changes due to weather.

