KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The 10th annual Kalamazoo Balloon Fest will soar to new heights this weekend, with more than two dozen colorful hot air balloons filling the sky.

The event kicks off Friday, Aug. 11 at Gull Meadow Farms. Food trucks and family activities will be available, with the first launch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The first balloon glow gets underway about 8:30 p.m.

Keep in mind, all events are subject to change or cancel, depending on weather. Festivities continue throughout the weekend, wrapping up Sunday, Aug. 13.

The balloon fest is free to attend, with $5 for parking.